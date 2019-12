Three fire brigades are fighting a fire that broke out this morning in Câmara de Lobos, in the Zona Corrida around 2 am. On site there are 9 members of the Câmara de Lobos Volunteer Firefighters, 4 Madeiran Volunteer Firefighters and 5 Ribeira Brava and Ponta do Sol Volunteer Firefighters.

The fire is pretty large, and can be seen from many areas on the island.

Photo from me taken near Cabo Girão.