The fire that broke out in the early hours yesterday morning in the zona da Corrida, in Câmara de Lobos, gives no respite.

Madeiran Volunteer Firefighters have already been called to support the Câmara de Lobos Volunteer Firefighters, as that area continues to burn. In all there are about 20 firefighters fighting the flames.

This is a large area of land near Jardim da Serra, and in a difficult to reach place.

Taken from Diário Notícias