There’s no mystery that most of the time Madeira Island may steal your heart big time! It happened to a Romanian couple of artists who moved here a couple of months ago after buying a one-way ticket to Funchal. Starting with this month, they’ve launched their own craft design brand, called Alma da Madeira, which means “the soul of the wood”.

If you ask them what are they selling, they’ll tell you from one breath: creations that talk about the love for Madeira’s nature, the greatness of the natural wood and all the beautiful emotions we feel as humans.

Craft art is the process of integrating recycled natural resources into interior design objects: lamps (or how they metaphorically call them, architects of light) and candle holders made out of driftwood, plant resin accessories, paintings and decorations using mixed media resources, painted ocean rocks (the silent speakers from the depths), they’ve all become the footprint of the collaboration between their hands, their hearts, and their imagination.

For Christmas, birthdays, all sort of occasions or for no reason at all, it’s always wonderful to offer unique gifts to the dear ones or even to yourself. Alma da Madeira seems to know how to fulfil some beautiful art desires for any type of soul!

I see Madeira’s soul in Alma da Madeira’s creations; therefore, I can only wish them all the best and invite you to get to know them closely!

