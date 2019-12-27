The former English businessman, born in Madeira in 1937 and propelling the Madeira Beer Company, died on Christmas Day.

Anthony Miles adopted English nationality despite being born in Madeira. After the Great War, he went to study in Britain by family determination, returning to Madeira in the 60s. And it was in 1965 that he started the Madeira Beer Company, where stands out the beer Coral.

In the business world, he also ran into other English families living in Madeira.

The businessman had a poor life with the gardener regime, especially in the 80s. Later, he would be president of the Commercial and Industrial Association of Funchal, increasing the friction with President Jardim. Anthony Miles passed away at age 82. To family and friends, we offer heartfelt condolences.

Taken from Jornal Madeira