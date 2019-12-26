A fire at the Atouguia site in Calheta caused some concern among the locals, although the flames were in an area with farmland and did not threaten homes at the time.

The warning was given around 5 pm on Thursday, having been mobilized for the location three vehicles (two heavy and one light) of Calheta Volunteer Firefighters with seven fighters.

It seems one of the traditional hot air balloons are the cause of the fire, which are used this time of year.

The media have just left – around 9 pm – but a light preventive vehicle will remain on the ground.

Taken from Agora Madeira