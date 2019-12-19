The works to stabilise the area overlooking the Calheta waterfront have been completed and the road is already passable.

The completion of the escarpment consolidation work, which involved the reinforcement of the embankment containment structures above the pleasure port, has already been completed, and the road has been reopened, with no restrictions on access to it.

The contract aimed to provide the entire area with safety conditions, preventing serious accidents caused by soil erosion, which have forced the closure of this road link during the last year.