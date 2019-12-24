A collision between a light vehicle and a bus, which was parked, caused four injuries this morning.

The accident happened around 6:45 am on Santa Catarina Road (straight from the airport). The driver will have lost control of the car, crashing into the front of the heavy passenger bus, which was on one of the parking docks on that road.

The Santa Cruz Sapper Firefighters went to the scene with two ambulances, rescuing a woman and three young people aged 12 to 14 years.

The injured were referred to the emergency department.

The PSP was at the scene and took care of the occurrence.