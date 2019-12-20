There is no sign of the driver or any occupants of the light vehicle that was found this morning, 30 meters below the Camacha Old Road, which leads to the assumption that there was an escape after the crash.

Madeiran Volunteer Firefighters and PSP have already contacted relatives of the car owner.

From DN