Sonae MC and the National Press Mint reported in a statement that a coin will be launched to commemorate the discovery of Madeira and Porto Santo.

The launch, read in a press release, will take place at Continente Modelo São Martinho store, located at Rua Caminho de S. Martinho 14, 9000-070 Funchal.

“This initiative follows the launch of the Commemorative Coin to celebrate this milestone in the history of Portugal and aims to give the Madeiran community a gift, which will give them access to the € 2 Commemorative Coin in any of the 15 Continente stores of the archipelago”, adds the same note.

It will take place on December 18 at 11 am. Confirmations should be made via [email protected] .