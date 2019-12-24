The experience of having a delayed or canceled flight is never pleasant, let alone on Christmas Eve.

Some TAP flights departing from Madeira Airport to Lisbon on Tuesday morning are delayed by several hours, something that has generated a wave of outrage.

Jornal Madeira came up with criticism from a reader, who said that while TAP and easyJet are “the only ones we often have left to leave the island,” he will complain to the company after seeing the canceled flight, allegedly without notice either by email or SMS.

The solution found by TAP was a place on the 8:45 flight that, at this time (10:15), has not yet taken off.

“Merry Christmas TAP thank you for delaying my Christmas,” he said.

Taken from Jornal Madeira.

