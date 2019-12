Some boulders fell today in the village of Ribeira Brava, near the village center.

Large stones, as the photograph illustrates, did damage to a railing and an ATM, but did not cause injury.

Passer-by were lucky not to have been hit by the falling rocks, which also littered the road.

A local team and the Public Security Police are already in place to take care of the incident.

Photos from Diário Notícias and Jornal Madeira.