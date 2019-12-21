Forecasts are favorable for the days of the ‘party’, which leads yet another holiday season with mild temperatures in Madeira.

Speaking to Jornal Madeira, the director of the Delegation of Madeira of the Portuguese Institute of Sea and Atmosphere (IPMA), Victor Prior, says that on the night of December 23rd to 24th, despite the temperatures hovering at 20 ° C, some drizzle may occur. This will not spoil the plans of the many Madeirans who gather in the streets of Funchal, for the very popular Market Night.

The same is expected for the early afternoon of the 25th, with light showers.

In general, temperatures between 23rd, 24th and 25th December will be around highs of 22°/ lows of 18 ° C.

The wind will blow weak during the three festive days.