There seems to be a lot of fires starting around the island.

This time, it is burning bush next to houses in the Massapez site, in Arco da Calheta. There are already six members of Calheta Volunteer Firefighters with three fire-fighting vehicles.

The fire started consuming a house in this area, it is not yet known if this house was uninhabited.

In an Update

The Forest Police reported that they have identified the perpetrator of an illegal burning in the Arco da Calheta that caused the fire.

The Judiciary Police were called to the scene.

The cross-border case now follows its procedural steps.

Thanks to Amanda Thornsby for the Photos.