It was at 9 am that arrived in Porto Santo, the TAP charter, with more than 160 passengers, mostly tourists coming to spend the end of the year. Shortly after the Italian plane arrived, with more than 100 passengers, also tourists.

Today also came the TVI team that usually travels to the golden island at this time of New Year, to make several reports on site, including the New Year’s Eve party of Hotel Vila Baleira, which this year brings artists João Só and Cuca Roseta and other artists, as well as the first dive of the year, which has been conducted since 1994, by Roberto Sousa and friends.

From Diario Noticias