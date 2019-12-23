As in previous years, the FrenteMarFunchal, in partnership with Nature Meetings, provides residents and visitors with the experience of welcoming the new year with a dip in the waters of the Atlantic Ocean.

This time, the event will take place at the Ponta Gorda Beach Complex between 10 am and 1 pm on Wednesday, 1 January 2020.

The information is advanced on the Facebook page of the municipal company FrenteMarFunchal, noting that to participate, it is enough to buy the entrance in the complex for the symbolic value of 3 euros per person, which also includes a soup and the offer of a cap.

The Company also said that all the revenue gathered during the First Dive of the Year will revert back to ACREDITAR – Association of Parents and Friends of Children with Cancer – Madeira Core.

From Diario Noticias