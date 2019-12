According to a note published on social networks, the FrenteMarFunchal, based on the forecast of the Institute of the Sea and the Atmosphere, “urges residents and visitors to take double care, with a view to the safety of all.”

“The Institute of Sea and Atmosphere – IPMA predicts a worsening of the weather from tomorrow at 19 o’clock, extending the yellow warning by high winds and sea turbulence until midnight on Saturday 21st