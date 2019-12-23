The captain of the port of Funchal, José Luís Guerreiro, confirmed to JM “that a dead body was recently found floating near the northern coast of Ponta de São Lourenço”.

When asked about the missing woman, since yesterday, near the same place, the Funchal Port Captain says that “it is not possible to confirm, because all the information has not yet arrived from the vast team that is trying to rescue. there is still an autopsy and body recognition process to be “carried out by the authorities and the health delegate”, even before knowing if it is the “body of the Swiss citizen”, 59 years old , which will have disappeared on Sunday.

There are a lot of “search people, and what we only know is that a corpse was found at sea.” Several means of the Maritime Police, PSP and the Sapico Firefighters remain in place. At sea, the search and rescue The body is in charge of the Shipwreck Relief Institute (ISN) through the Maritime Authority.

From Jornal Madeira