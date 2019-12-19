Thanks to Felicity Howard for sending me this email below. If anyone has any other help can they please put in the comments below on this post.

Also there is the Facebook Page Gluten Free Madeira Islands.

—————————————————

After nearly 13 years of searching for wheat and gluten-free bread in Madeira we actually found a specialist bakery high in the hills above Cabo Girão yesterday which only produces gluten-free bread, rolls and all sorts of cakes.

You’ve probably sussed it out already, but if not, here are their contact details:

It’s called “Vital-Glu” and the owner is a really friendly helpful man called Bruno

Costa Nunes.

He only started the bakery 5 months ago and runs the business as an online shop. You can order by phone or Online, and collect at the bakery or he does deliveries in Funchal and Ribeiro Brava.

We found it by googling “Vital-Glu, Câmara de Lobos”. Photo with Contact details below.

Meanwhile if anyone knows of any other “Free-from” alternatives I’d love to hear about them.

Best wishes and Happy Christmas!