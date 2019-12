The Portuguese Institute of Sea and Atmosphere (IPMA) has issued a yellow warning to the South Coast of Madeira due to the warm weather forecast from noon today, 29 December until 21:00 tomorrow , 30th.

The IPMA warning foresees high values ​​of the maximum temperature from 27ºC.

This morning, around 11 am, the maximum temperature on the North Coast, specifically in Porto Moniz, was 26.4ºC, while the Lido was 26.7ºC.

Taken from Diário Notícias