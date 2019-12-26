Elma Aveiro used her Instagram account to mourn the tragic death of young Paulo Lança, who died late Christmas Eve evening on his motorcycle.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s sister honored the young man on the social network and left a message of support to his family members.

“Still on the 23rd, coming from the market, I came across this boy, me and my mother (he wished us, with such a beautiful smile, a merry Christmas) and the next day simply stop being with us. I do not understand, I swear I do not understand. God knows better than I why these things happen. God comforts your family, “he wrote in the caption of an image of Paulo Lança.