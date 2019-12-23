A human leg was recently found – at 2.30 pm on Monday – floating in the Caniçal Sea, in the Ponta de São Lourenço area, near the beach, reported by Agora Madeira.

On site is a speedboat from the Castaway Relief Institute (ISN), as well as the PSP and the Machico Municipal Fire Department.

It is suspected that it is a part of the body of the 59-year-old Swiss woman who reportedly committed suicide on Sunday, and the body may have been affected by the rough seas. But there is still no certainty if the leg is the same lady.