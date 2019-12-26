The Galo Plunge is already a tradition of the first day of the year, gathering in the Lido Galomar complex, dozens of people who welcome the new year to dive. It is in the midst of the party atmosphere that the participants, equipped with accessories and fun disguises, show their diving skills. Admission is free with a hot drink for all participants.

People gather from 11:30 and diving at 12:00.

Baden Powell Street, Caniço-de-Baixo.

Galo Resort Hotels – Lido Galomar Beach Complex, 3rd floor.

If anyone attends I will try to come down and watch… 😂 😂 😂