Edyta sent me this message.

There is a cat in my neighbourhood who was abandoned. Seems that he has good home manners and is use to being at home but was kicked out and the poor thing is struggling. He isn’t castrated but is healthy and I’m confident would make a wonderful pet.

I already have 2 cats of my own and with the view of moving soon, I cannot take another one. Was hoping there would be someone who is in need of a lovely pet and would give him a good home?

Would you like to post this on your site, with my mobile no if there would be someone interested, please? 920561122 – Edyta