The pyrotechnic show that celebrates the arrival of the new year in Madeira costs about one million euros, lasts eight minutes and includes 38 fire launching points on land and at sea.

“As in other years, the show will last eight minutes and will have a 25-second finish, with the loud bangs and bright flashes, as the tradition of Madeira,” Carlos Macedo of Macedo’s Pirotecnia, a company once again responsible for fireworks, told Lusa.

This year’s show has the theme “Madeira em Festa” and “is inspired by the Madeiran traditions of Christmas and New Year”, having been “developed from scratch and exclusively” for the occasion.

According to Carlos Macedo, there will be “21 pyrotechnic paintings, with their own colours, typologies and sounds”.

The colours chosen for this year’s show include “oranges, purples, golds, silver, magenta and the basic colours.”

For the eight minutes of fireworks to happen, Carlos Macedo explained, “520 tons of material were transported to Madeira” in an operation that began on December 9th.

Will be used 8,317 pounds of gunpowder for a total of 24 tons of fire, which will be fired at 00:00 on January 1.

For the shots to happen, the company divides the assembly operation into phases.

“From December 14th to 23rd we will be organising everything, then restarting on 26th with the electrical connections and putting everything on the ground on 29th,” he explained.

“Placing on the ground” implies setting up two fire stations on the island of Porto Santo, five fireplaces in the bay of Funchal and the remaining 31 fire stations in the amphitheatre that forms the city of Funchal.