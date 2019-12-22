In the United Kingdom the Madeiran communities live intensely the holiday season most traditionally known as the ‘Festa’.

It is early in the morning that the 6:30 am Mass begins, either in the community of Crawley, south London, or in the Scalibrini community in central London, among others.

The rigor and enthusiasm is intensely experienced by the emigrants in order to expedite the homesickness of their homeland.

They do everything as if they were in Madeira, from the chants, the traditional instruments, the chicken soup, the hot chocolate, the Curral das Freiras ginja the poncha, the traditional breads and liqueurs.

This is how emigrants in the UK live this Christmas season.

From Diário Notícias