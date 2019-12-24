Funchal Market Night produced 23 tons of trash, twice the amount to last year.

Numbers just released to the newspaper by the Vice-President of the Municipality, Idalina Perestrelo. This shows that these numbers can have several readings. First, because more and more people are attending the event. On the other hand, it has been found that there has been abuse in the use of paper cups and plates, so it will be a rethink for future years. 130 men and women, and 22 vehicles were involved in the cleaning up tonight.