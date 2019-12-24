Log In Register
Hi all,

Thank you so much for all your support over the last year, and for making my blog the most popular Madeira Island blog in English.

I have had over 6 million Page Views and nearly 17,000 comments since switching my blog to WordPress in October 2016. I love reading all your comments, and want to encourage those who do not comment or comment every now and then, to post a few more in the coming year…

Thanks to those that have brought me a coffee and I have also added a Patreon Page which I have not spoke about yet, but a couple of you have already signed up. These both really help support my blog ad help towards the running costs. Also with the Patreon Page, you will get to know a lot more about me and our life in Madeira. Plus I will share a lot of places I recommend for eating drinking an having fun on the island, plus a whole lot more information so you really get the local feel of the island, and not just the touristy stuff.

I hope you all have a great Christmas and a fantastic New Year wherever you are celebrating it. Those in Madeira it seems we are in for a warm Christmas with lots of sunshine, just a small chance of light rain tomorrow, but will feel warmer than today in the sunshine.

Tomorrow I will publish all your Christmas photos you have been sending me, its great to see them all, you still have time today if you want to send a Christmas photo from your home, send to [email protected]

Tobi……

Tobi Hughes

18 Responses

  1. Eveline Bronsveld Reply

    Merry Christmas to you too. I am back in Scotland so it will be another year before I am back on Madeira. Eveline

  4. Pamela Alford Reply

    Tobi, we all love reading all your articles about Madeira, it keeps us all up to date. Some sad comments but many happy ones out way those. The photos are a bonus. Have a happy Christmas and hope to see you soon. XX

  6. Andy (U.K.) Reply

    Many thanks for all that you do to spread the good..and, sadly, sometimes not so good…news about life on our beloved Madeira. I can’t wait to return to my “little piece of Heaven on Earth”. Take care and looking forward to meeting you sometime in the future! Happy Christmas to you and Nelio 😀

  7. Keith Bown Reply

    The same to you Tobi and thanks for all your reports over the past year have a great 2020.

  9. Maggie B Reply

    Happy Christmas, Toby, from London. We shall be coming to Funchal in early January and hope to join you on a trip then.

  10. Jackie B Reply

    It’s great to keep up with the news from our “second home”, both good and not so good. Looking forward to being back in six weeks!

  11. Elizabeth Owen Reply

    Have a great Christmas. We will get there for Christmas and New Year. Hope you and yours don’t have to work. 🎄🎅🎁

  12. Jonathan Foss Reply

    A very Happy Christmas to you too and thank you so much for all your hard work and effort to keep us up to date with news from a truly beautiful island 🎄🏖

  13. Annette Clifford Reply

    Merry Christmas to you and yours. A happy healthy prosperous new year. Thank you for all your updates about the beautiful island too. X

  14. pete Reply

    This Christmas and New year Please give it a moments thought to The Chefs at Home and Hotels etc with other members of staff who not at home for Christmas working to make every one happy this time of year. They work hard and a smile and a thank you makes their work appreciated. HAPPY CHRISTMAS TO ALL

  15. Jane Reply

    Happy Christmas Tobi . Wishing you a wonderful New Year. Keep up the good work. We all appreciate all that you do .

  16. Lorraine Reply

    Feliz Natal Tobi – hope you have a good one. A big thank you for keeping us informed about what is going on in Madeira. Lorraine

  18. Helga Reply

    Happy Christmas Tobi and Nelio. Thank you for keeping us so well informed. Have fun. Hope to see you next year.

I love to read your comments, so please leave them below.

