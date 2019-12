Machico Municipal Firefighters were today engaged in the search for a foreign woman, who disappeared in the area of ​​Baia d’Abra, in Caniçal.

The lady’s car was found there, unlocked and with a letter inside it, it seems, written in Swedish. PSP took care of the occurrence.

Madeiran Volunteer Firefighters were also called, having supported the search with a drone.

So far, there is no indication of the woman’s whereabouts.