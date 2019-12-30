A motorcyclist drove almost the entire Santa Rita uphill the day before yesterday with the front tire raised (a maneuver commonly known as a ‘horse ride’) and filmed his ‘feat’ through a helmet-mounted camera, posting the video on one page, on the social networks. During the journey of tens of meters, the adventurer even passes a bus.

On this page there is a collection of videos of other equally dangerous maneuvers, especially in the area of ​​Câmara de Lobos. In one of them the camera is aimed at the odometer, which records a top speed of 282 kilometers / hour.

Then they wonder why they end up dead on the roads, this scum should have their licence taken away for ever, and never be allowed to drive anything again.

Let’s hope his parents are very proud, as they must see this and know its their son…