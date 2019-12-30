Fireworks are now being placed in the barges and sandboxes that will launch the fireworks from the sea.

The entire operation is currently taking place at the north pier of the Port of Funchal, according to the photos provided by a Diário Notícias reader.

The pyrotechnic show, organized by Macedo’s Pirotecnia, which will mark the end of 2019 and the beginning of 2020 tomorrow night for 1 January will have 36 launching posts in Funchal (two in Porto Santo), with five at sea.

8,317 pounds of gunpowder will be used for a total of 24 tons of fire during the most anticipated eight minutes of the year.

Taken from Diário Notícias