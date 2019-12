Condor Boeing 757.

Was a very calm morning at Madeira. I saw the Condor approaching a bit higher than usual, but thought it was a pilot choice. Just before the final approach to the runway, the pilot aborted the landing, going around. He was too high on the approach, that must be the reason to the go around since others (the spotters in the place) agreed with that.

The second approach was lower and perfect, as you can spot in the video.

Really nice to have the sausage 757 back in Madeira 🙂