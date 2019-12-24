Porto Santo will receive on the last day of the year the visit of a cruise ship.

It is the “Amera” ship, which will arrive at Porto Santo on December 31, at 11 am, from Santa Cruz de La Palma, and will sail the same day at 6 pm, heading for Funchal.

This cruise ship will carry 3,500 passengers and 1,000 crew members. Passengers are most likely to come ashore via the various ferries the ship has for this purpose.

Because of this, the quiet local trade in the city center may have a faster movement.

A few years ago, the “Funchal” bellboy, while still Portuguese, also made a stop in Porto Santo, on December 31st.

