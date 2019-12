Portway workers are on their third and final day of strike today, a situation that has led to the cancellation of several flights from Lisbon Airport, one of them bound for Madeira.

The strike led to the cancellation of the easyJet flight from Lisbon, which had arrived in Madeira scheduled for 20:30 on Sunday, JM learns from ANA – Airports of Portugal.

Consequently, the flight EC7606, which departed from Madeira to Lisbon at 9 pm, was also cancelled.