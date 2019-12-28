Ribeira Brava City Council said in a statement posted on Facebook that Rua dos Dragoeiros was “partially closed later this morning” after the falling of stones and rocks caused some damage in the area.

Thus, according to the municipality, the road is partially closed between the entrance of Modelo / Continente and the Ponte Vermelha roundabout, “until the conditions of the cliff overhang are made safe”.

“The municipality thanks everyone for their understanding that the safety of people and goods is guaranteed,”