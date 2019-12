The Prazeres gas station was robbed at dawn.

According to the Diário Notícias the robbers broke into the front door, it’s not yet certain how much was taken. Apparently they were hooded.

There was also an attempt to robbery at another gas station in Calheta, a grocery store in Fajã da Ovelha and a supermarket in Prazeres, but nothing was taken.

The Prazeres gas station is closed, but the supermarket is open to the public.

The Judicial Police is already on the ground investigating the case.