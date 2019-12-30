Cristiano Ronaldo was elected footballer of the year 2019 at the Globe Soccer Awards, for the fourth consecutive time, João Félix collected the Revelation Award, Benfica for Best Academy and Jorge Mendes the best entrepreneur.

The exception to this Lusitanian hegemony at this annual ceremony since 2010 was that of coach Fernando Santos, who was running for coach of the year with German Jurgen Klopp of Liverpool, who won the prize, and Dutch Erik Ten Haag of Ajax. .

Cristiano Ronaldo, who topped Lionel Messi, Van Dijk and Mohamed Salah’s competition for the sixth time in nine editions, scored 28 goals in his debut season, helped Juventus win Serie A and win the league. of Nations at the service of the Portuguese team.

Joao Félix had to overcome competition from Norwegian Erling Haaland of Salzburg and Englishman Jadon Sancho of Borussia Dortmund, who were the other contenders for the Revelation Prize, culminating in a year of decisive contribution to the national title won by Benfica and featured the most expensive transfer last summer, with Atletico Madrid paying 126 million euros to the club of Luz.

Benfica, who were represented in Dubai by Rui Costa, won the best academy of the year award, repeating the 2015 award along with the Ajax academy.

Among other awards given at the 2019 Globe Soccer Awards ceremony, that of footballer of the year went to Lyon-France player Lucy Bronze, the career award for Bosnian midfielder Miralem Pjanic of Juventus and best goalkeeper award to Brazilian Alisson from Liverpool, elected club of the year.

Taken from Diário Notícias