Saturday morning rush in Madeira with 14 planes landing in 4 hours, which is a lot for Madeira 🙂 Madeira Airport Spotting was able to catch another TAP A330, doing the Christmas extra flights from Lisbon, as also a nice collection of Airbus’s A320 and Boeings 737, and 2 ATR.

00:16 Transavia flight TO3460 from Paris – Boeing 737-800 – Registration F-HTVJ 01:24 Easyjet flight U27585 from Oporto – Airbus A320-214 – Registration OE-INH 02:21 Binter Canarias flight NT931 from Porto Santo – ATR 72-500 – Registration EC-LAD 03:26 Swift Air flight WT10 from Lisbon – ATR 42-300F – Registration EC-IVP 04:44 Transavia flight TO4650 from Oporto – Boeing 737-800 – Registration F-GZHD 05:41 Luxair flight LG775 from Luxembourg – Boeing 737-800 – Registration LX-LBA 06:44 Tap Air Portugal flight TP1699 from Lisbon – Airbus A321-211 – Registration CS-TJE 07:50 Easyjet flight U27601 from Lisbon – Airbus A320-214 – Registration OE-IJO 08:55 JET2 flight LS1225 from Birmingham – Boeing 737-800 – Registration G-JZHH 09:53 Edelweiss flight WK284 from Zurich – Airbus A320-214 – Registration HB-IJW 11:03 Norwegian flight D83614 from Copenhagen – Boeing 737-800 – Registration EI-FJH 12:06 TUI Fly flight TB1766 from Brussels – Boeing 737-800 – Registration OO-JAU 13:08 Tap Air Portugal flight TP1685 from Lisbon – Airbus A330-202 – Registration CS-TON 16:11 Condor flight DE1506 from Hamburg – Airbus A320-212 – Registration D-AICC