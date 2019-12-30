The Portuguese Institute of Sea and Atmosphere (IPMA) maintains the yellow weather warning for warm weather, particularly on the south coast of Madeira, due to the persistence of high maximum temperatures.

The renewed notice between 6:33 am and 9 pm on Monday, December 30 is the confirmation that we should have good time for the 2019 farewell.

According to IPMA, today the sky will be slightly cloudy, presenting periods of greater cloudiness, especially by high clouds, until the end of the morning. Temperatures could hit 27° in some parts of the south coast today especially in Funchal.

The wind will generally be light from the east quadrant, blowing moderate (20 to 30 km / h) in the highlands.

Specifically in Funchal, the same scenario of light skies, with periods of greater cloudiness, especially by high clouds, until late morning, while the wind will blow lightly (less than 15 km / h).

As for the state of the sea, on the north coast we will have northwest waves of 1.5 to 2 meters and on the south coast the waves must be southwest with 1 to 1.5 meters.

The seawater temperature will be around 20ºC.