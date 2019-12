The Public Security Police are fining cars parked improperly on 31 de Janeiro street. Market Night will be expensive for some.

It is recalled that there are 11 car parks that are available all night with a capacity of 5100 seats, where 8 of these parks have special rates for tonight. Also Horários do Funchal will have routes at special prices for all those who decide to leave the car at home and come to the party by public transport.