Hi all,

For a bit of fun for Christmas, send me one Christmas photo from your home wherever you are in the world, it can be the tree, Christmas decorations, presents, maybe snow outside, anything Christmassy….

I will put all the photos into a gallery on my blog for Christmas day, I can’t put names or anything to the photo, it will just be a gallery of Christmas fun. You can let me know what country you are sending from.

Send your images to [email protected] with the subject Christmas Fun. I will only put photos sent in by email.