The couple who was found hanging yesterday on a path in Porto Santo left a farewell letter in their apartment on the Golden Island.

According to the Diario Noticias, it was found that before the alleged termination of life, the foreign couple left two letters (one in Portuguese and one in their own language) explaining what happened. The total content of the note is unknown. It is only known that in the end they made a wish: they wanted to be cremated.

They will have left a box with a sum of money that was supposed to be for the funeral.

The bodies are now in the morgue of the Santa Catarina cemetery in Porto Santo, awaiting the autopsy.

Apparently the woman would have been sick, possibly a terminal illness.