The support structure that supported the bougainvillea in Ribeira de Santa Luzia, near the garden, collapsed, requiring immediate intervention for safety reasons.

According to the Regional Secretariat of Equipment and Infrastructure (SREI) contacted by Jornal Madeira, this situation was detected by the respective inspection services.

The same source said that the Funchal City Council were alerted to the situation “but was not available to clean up” the bougainvillea that fell inside the stream.

“Taking into account the safety of the city, its people and assets, and given the time of year and the difficult weather conditions at the moment, SREI considered urgent immediate intervention,” said the same source.

SREI also points out that “in that section of the stream there was no intervention of the Secretary that had cause / effect on this situation”.