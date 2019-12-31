There is an active fire at this time – 2.30 hours this Tuesday – in Tabua, Ribeira Brava.

On site are the Ribeira Brava and Ponta do Sol Volunteer Firefighters.

The fire is of considerable size, as can be seen from this photographic record.

This looks a pretty large fire, I hope all in the area stay safe, if you are in the area and can give an update in the comments below it is very much appreciated.

This side of the island in Caniço there is a bit of wind, I hope this is not the case for Tabua…

Taken from Agora Madeira