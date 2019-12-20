A TAP plane with a landing gear problem is still grounded at Madeira Airport.

The plane with the registration number CS-TNQ and named ‘José Régio’ yesterday made the flight between Lisbon and Funchal at 3:35 pm, landing in Madeira at 5:27 pm. It should leave at 18:05 but the flight TP1686 to Lisbon would be cancelled.

‘José Régio’ was the first of six Airbus A320s that TAP acquired in 2009. It joined the fleet in February of that year, has a capacity of up to 180 passengers and in September this year has already been involved in another media episode.

This is because six minutes after taking off from Lisbon’s Humberto Delgado Airport to Dakar, Senegal, an anomaly was detected in the air conditioning, with the release of smoke inside the aircraft’s cabin, which led to the immediate return of the aircraft. Airbus A320 to the airport runway.

