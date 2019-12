Just one more space to add the the ever growing list of new places to fill.

The hotel and restaurant ‘Caju’ on Rua da Carreira opened yesterday to the public, the director Gonçalo Henriques of Divine Hotels Collection, also owner of the group’s first hotel, The Vine, told Jornal Madeira.

Caju Le Petit Hotel is located in the heart of the city and bears the historic symbolism of that former supermarket.

After a magnificent recovery, the hotel has 25 rooms and a distinguished restaurant.