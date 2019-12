It happened a moment ago, a crash that involved two light vehicles and one motorcycle, resulting in two injuries on the motorway in Funchal, in the tunnel under Quinta Palmeira.

The occupant of the car was incarcerated and the motorcycle driver was also injured.

Madeiran Volunteer Firefighters (BVM) are in place, but for the moment, no details of the occurrence, nor the extent of the injuries suffered by the victims are known.

3 ambulances are present to deal with the casualties.