The ‘Mein Schiff Herz’ turnaround operation at Funchal Port began this morning. The operation began at dawn, with the luggage being removed from the ship to the port. Early in the morning the morning all the luggage was ready to move.

This is the first total turnaround (passenger movements between 1000 and 1500 people, by embarkation or disembarkation) in the Region. This operation involves the disembarkation of all passengers in the port, returning by plane to the home or vice versa, arriving by plane and boarding the cruise.

The ship has on board 1771 passengers and 787 crew. He came from Las Palmas and returns to the Canary archipelago on the island of La Palma on Friday.

The Vice President of the Government, Pedro Calado, will be at 12 o’clock in the Port of Funchal, to mark this operation.

If you remember a few weeks back, what should have been the first turnaround was cancelled due to the bad weather.

Taken from Diário Notícias