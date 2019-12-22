The corpses of a couple, apparently from the East of the island, were found hanging on a path in Porto Santo.

The warning reached 112 through a tourist, who was making the route on the Terra Chã Way, at the intersection near Pico Branco, at 11:40. The first information revealed the existence of a body in that place. The Porto Santo Volunteer Firefighters were called. After walking about 1 hour on foot, they found two bodies at different places along the way.

The operatives are transporting the foreigners on stretchers, PSP and the Forest Police were also called to attend.

As it turned out, the 60-year-old couple had been on the golden island for about a month. The couple were from Moldova.