It started yesterday, Uber Eats – Uber’s meal delivery application – is available in Funchal, the capital of Madeira Island.

The selection of restaurants at Uber Eats in Funchal includes favourite options such as Sushi at home, Taberna da Madeira, 100% Sushi, or The Red Car, with initial service coverage in the parishes of São Martinho, Sé, Santo António and Santa Maria Maior, are also available options of choice, Pizza Hut, Subway, Pans & Company, KFC, Telepizza among others.

From typical restaurants to popular brands, with Uber Eats any meal is just a tap away. The user can choose from a wide selection of food options conveniently available in the app, and delivery will be fast, typically completed in less than 30 minutes.

Uber Eats currently covers over 40% of the Portuguese population, available in over 30 national cities: Lisbon, Porto, Oeiras, Cascais, Amadora, Loures, Leça da Palmeira, Matosinhos, Almada, Seixal, Sintra, Coimbra, Braga, Setubal, Faro, Olhao, Loule, Quarteira, Albufeira, Aveiro, Evora, Guimaraes, Portimao, Lagos, Famalicão, Barreiro, Montijo, Vila do Conde, Povoa de Varzim, Alverca, Santarem, Paços de Ferreira, Figueira da Foz, Leiria, Gondomar, Vila Franca de Xira, Viseu and now Funchal.

Uber Eats connects users to their favourite restaurants in the city, and the offer now includes over 3000 restaurants available in Portugal, starting with 90 partner restaurants at launch in Lisbon in 2017. With the Uber Eats app you can Order meals for all tastes, occasions and places, always with no minimum order value every day from 12h00 to 00h00, with delivery fee of 2.90 €.

Uber reinforces once again its commitment to Portugal and the Madeirans. Uber Eats is the company’s second service in Madeira since since November Uber has also made available its most economical travel option, uberX, which has given Madeirans and visitors a simple, safe and convenient mobility alternative.

It was only in the news a few days ago though that drivers who less than a month ago have taken up the challenge of integrating the Uber transport platform are leaving the service. It seems that some drivers are no longer providing service because they are outraged by the conditions offered by the company responsible for the car fleet, claiming the poor performance of the activity.

So I guess we will have to wait and see if Uber grow on the island or not. I have used them a couple of times and the service was good, but with the prices they charge which is a lot less than a normal yellow taxi, it will be interesting to see if they can continue.