Vila Baleira Hotels & Resorts has announced an investment plan for 2020, the year in which it celebrates its 20th anniversary.

Here is the statement:

“It is with great pleasure that, in the name of the partnership we have maintained, and which we are very proud of, we would like to inform you about the projects that the Vila Baleira Hotels & Resorts group will carry out in 2020, the year we will be mark the 20th anniversary of Vila Baleira Resort – Porto Santo This will be one of the highlights of our company and will mark the beginning of a new phase in the life of this hotel.

We have a bold investment plan that will start with the acquisition of The Lince Madeira Lido Atlântico Hotel. Renovation work will begin at the beginning of the year, and a new Vila Baleira unit will be inaugurated, this time in Funchal, in April 2020. This will be an important step in the group’s expansion and will consolidate our business. brand in the hotel and tourism sector in this archipelago.

We intend to strengthen our presence on the island of Porto Santo and increase the offer to customers choosing Vila Baleira Resort – Porto Santo. Therefore, we will close between December 2020 and January 2021 to carry out a set of improvements that we want to make at Vila Baleira Resort – Porto Santo.

We want you to know that we continue to count on you and your company to accompany us in this growth and we have already opened doors for the celebration or renewal of partnerships that can bring return for both parties.

The success of Vila Baleira as a hotel reference for the paradise island of Porto Santo has also been achieved and we hope that this reality will be maintained or even reinforced in the near future. “